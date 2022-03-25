West Virginia state delegates reflect on legislative session

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The state legislature wrapped up their session last weekend. Today in Marion county, state representatives reflected on their progress... 5′s John Blashke is reporting.

Members of the state legislature and other guests gathered at the Robert H. Mollohan research center in Fairmont Friday.

A few speakers discussed some of the progress the state has been making.

State Auditor J.B. McCuskey says the $2-billion state surplus gives West Virginia a massive opportunity.

“We are objectively doing well on revenue,” McCuskey said. “We have a lot of metrics as far as populations go and concerning ones too but we are in a place where things are starting to move forward. We have a real chance to capitalize on something that’s happening.”

State Delegate Joey Garcia of the 50th district of Marion county, commended McCuskey on his approach to delinquent property tax and dilapidated buildings. He added it was one of the most important bills the legislature signed.

Upgrading infrastructure such as water lines was key topic.

“I could’ve given this speech ten years ago and it wouldn’t have made any difference because we didn’t have any money. Right now is the singular moment in my lifetime where we have the money to fix a lot of these problems,” McCuskey said.

Another popular talking point was bipartisanship and delegates working together. Delegate Phil Mallow, also of the 50th district, said there were no bad bills only bills that need polishing.

Garcia went on to say that modern politics needs to focus more on problem solving.

“The problem with politics today in D.C. and West Virginia is that it’s all about the person and attacking the person. Instead we can work together and lets focus on the ideas,” Garcia said.

