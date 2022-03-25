Advertisement

West Virginia works late to edge past Youngstown State

Mountaineers take first game of series by two runs
WVU baseball
WVU baseball(WDTV)
By Julia Westerman
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 12:32 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRANVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia trailed for much of Thursday night’s contest with Youngstown State, but was able to overcome the deficit late.

The Mountaineers defeated the Penguins by two runs, 6-4, to take the first game of the series.

WVU trailed 4-1 early on in the contest, but was able to score off multiple error and walk situations.

The teams will play a doubleheader Friday due to anticipated inclement weather over the weekend. First pitch is set for 11 a.m. with the second game of the day to begin 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first.

