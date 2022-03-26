Bonnie’s Bus visits Preston County

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Bonnie’s bus program was established by a donation from Ben and Jo Statler to honor Jo’s mother Bonnie Wells Wilson.

The bus is a $1.25 million investment into the health of West Virginia women.

The program is a partnership between WVU cancer institute and WVU medicine.

“We go to all the counties in the state of West Virginia doing mammography’s screening mammography’s,” says Kathy

Humphries, a mammographer.

The bus offers 3-D mammography.

Two large dressing rooms for privacy.

and easy access to get on and off thus bus including a wheelchair lift.

“A lot of these ladies here don’t have insurance. We do donations and things like that we cover. 1 out of 8 women will

develop breast cancer,” said Humphries.

Bonnie’s Bus isn’t the only thing they offer.

Another bus name Lucas offers lung cancer screening.

This bus is brand new and state of the art.

“We have the opportunity to bring in Bonnie’s Bus and Lucas Bus. We try to do an outreach for the community to be able

to do early detection whether we do it through blood drawls and also education,” says Manager of Development Outreach

& Volunteers Kim Riley

The two buses are convenient because of the rural towns they visit.

The buses visit all 55 counties in West Virginia.

“I think the outreach among our vendors and our community and people don’t have to travel all the way to Morgantown.

They can come here and get on a bus that’s very comfortable. We provide them with some snacks and it’s just a

comfortable setting,” Riley says.

The program is always willing to help if and when people need hospice.

