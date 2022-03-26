Gilmer County softball falls to Wyoming East in double-header

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Gilmer County girl’s softball fell to Wyoming East Friday evening in a Titans vs, Warriors double-header.

In the first game, the Titans were able to capitalize on their hits, scoring four runs off just six hits, but Gilmer County ultimately fell to the Warriors, 12-4.

The Titans also took the loss in game two, falling 20-6. Gilmer County will be back Tuesday at Webster County, the first pitch is set for 5 p.m.

