Glenville community shows support to Lady Pioneers

GLENVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - The Glenville community showed their support for the Lady Pioneers by having several watch parties this evening.

This year has been an outstanding one for the Glenville Women’s Basketball team, and it shows, as they have impacted other athletics programs at Glenville State.

“It means the world. This is possible one of the biggest years for Glenville State, you know, changing from a college to a university. For this to happen, it’s awesome,” Will Adkins, Glenville State Football, “I think it sets an example. It shows what needs to be done - what work needs to be put in to reach that caliber of play and to reach the goals you want to reach.”

Glenville State is bringing home the NCAA DII National Title with a 85-72 win over Western Washington, the first ever national title any sports at Glenville has won.

