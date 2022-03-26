Advertisement

Glenville State Women’s Basketball wins first ever National Title

Pioneers win the NCAA DII National Championship over Western Washington
Glenville State wins its all, 85-72 over Western Washington
Glenville State wins its all, 85-72 over Western Washington(wdtv)
By Casey Kay
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 12:00 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WDTV) - Glenville State has never won a national title in any sport, until tonight.

Coming out a bit slow over Western Washington, the ladies quickly got their footing, and really pulled ahead in the fourth quarter, which secured their win.

Re’Shawna Stone led the Pioneers with 25 points, followed by 23 from Zakiyah Winfield.

Congratulations to the Lady Pioneers on an incredible season.

Photo Courtesy of CBS Sports Network.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clarksburg excavator incident
Man identified, details released in fatal workplace accident
Two men wanted by the West Virginia State Police for murder was arrested on Wednesday in...
Men wanted for W.Va. murder arrested in Ohio
RaDonda Vaught, a former Vanderbilt University Medical Center nurse charged with the death of a...
Ex-nurse found guilty of criminally negligent homicide in medication error death
this is an image depicting a fire truck
Victim of fatal Monongalia County fire identified
I-79 crash
Multiple accidents, fire happen within miles of each other on I-79

Latest News

Glenville community shows their support for the Lady Pioneers
Glenville community shows support to Lady Pioneers
Corey Boulden
Local athletes named to Class AA boys all-state teams
Sara Lowe
Liberty’s Lowe signs with Glenville State cross country
Travis Hardwick
Two East Fairmont athletes take it to the next level