Glenville State Women’s Basketball wins first ever National Title

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WDTV) - Glenville State has never won a national title in any sport, until tonight.

Coming out a bit slow over Western Washington, the ladies quickly got their footing, and really pulled ahead in the fourth quarter, which secured their win.

Re’Shawna Stone led the Pioneers with 25 points, followed by 23 from Zakiyah Winfield.

Congratulations to the Lady Pioneers on an incredible season.

Photo Courtesy of CBS Sports Network.

