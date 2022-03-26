Kayla Smith’s Saturday Evening Forecast | March 26, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Saturday! Today feels a lot more like winter than spring. Temperatures have generally stayed below 40 degrees, but wind gusts of 25-35 mph have made it feel much colder. Wintry precipitation has been on and off throughout the day as well, with a lot of snow squalls across the area this morning; radar indicates that Lewis County even saw some brief thundersnow, which is quite uncommon! Snow showers will take a bit of a break tonight in the lowlands but will press on in the mountains-- a Winter Weather Advisory for the counties of Tucker, Randolph, eastern Preston, and eastern Webster remains in effect from now until 2am tonight. Snow squalls remain a possibility in these areas, so drive with caution. Tomorrow morning snow showers will be light across our entire area, fading out in the lowlands by the afternoon and in the mountains by sunset. Lowlands won’t really see more than a dusting beyond this point, but higher elevations could see another 1 to 3 inches when all is said and done. Gusty winds will persist into tomorrow at about 25-35mph, possibly higher in the mountains, so despite high temperatures being in the mid-30s, it will feel more like the low 20s and teens. Monday will be calmer in terms of precipitation with just a few clouds passing by, but winds will remain just as gusty and temperatures will still be maxing out in the 30s. Winds will be much lighter on Tuesday, and temperatures will be a little warmer, in the mid to upper 40s. Rain showers are likely to move in Tuesday night through Wednesday morning, but warmer air will also be ushered into the area, bringing Wednesday’s highs all the way up to the 70s. Warm temperatures linger into Thursday, but we also may see some scattered thunderstorms. By the end of the week, temperatures will be back to more seasonable, in the 50s.

Tonight: Light snow showers. Low: 26

Tomorrow: AM snow showers, then mostly cloudy; gusty winds. High: 36

Monday: Partly cloudy and windy. High: 38

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. High: 47

