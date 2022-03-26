Mason Dixon Football Officials Board is looking for more officiants

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Sports officials in North Central West Virginia were looking for more people to officiate student sporting events.

Dan Harbaugh, Chairman of the Education Committee for the Mason Dixon Football Officials Board, said the West Virginia Secondary School Athletic Commission was looking for football officials.

“With the economy the way it is. You have people that are working multiple jobs and don’t have the time to commit to doing football officiating, as they used to be able to,” Harbaugh said.

They needed people to help with games from youth league up to high school varsity.

“It is a great way to stay in the game. I myself did not play football. I was actually a swimmer growing up. But always loved the game of football and I was recruited by a friend of mine who was a football official,” he explained.

Harbaugh said that any adult willing to learn was capable of becoming an official.

“It’s not a gender-specific profession. It’s more of a matter of if it’s a sport that you’re interested in and you want to see it from a whole new way,” he explained.

Harbaugh added in June. There would be classes offered for people to become certified football officials. The program would run through August. They planned to have all participants ready to get out in the field in the fall.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.