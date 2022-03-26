BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Paul Francis Cybulski, of Clarksburg and owner of Furniture Liquidators passed away on March 24, 2022. Paul passed away peacefully due to a battle with liver failure while being treated at United Hospital Center. Paul was being visited and comforted by his wife and family members. He was 68 years old.He was born in the town of Woonsocket, RI on March 9, 1954 a son of the late Francis “Frank” Cybulski and Betty Bruneault.Paul is survived by his wife, Brenda Eaton Cybulski whom he married June 17, 1997 and resides at their home in Clarksburg. Also surviving are one sister Ann woods and husband Brian of Reedsville, VA, two daughters; Jennifer Franz and husband David of Udall, KS and Brandy Mikes of Clarksburg, WV, three sons; Charles Mikes and wife Stacie of Clarksburg, WV, Joseph Cybulski and wife Kristina of Haysville, KS and David Mikes of Clarksburg and eight grandchildren and two great grandchildren.Along with his parents, he was also preceded in death by his grandmother, Cecile Auclair, who helped raise him.Paul was a devoted husband and father and enjoyed cooking, fishing, and kayaking at Big Bear Lake. One of his greatest accomplishments was owing and running his furniture business for over 27 years. Paul is known in the Clarksburg, WV area as “Mr. Shine”. He loved his family and business with all his heart and loved making everyone smile.Per his request, cremation services were held.A gathering of family and friends will be held on Saturday, April 2, 2022 at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort, WV from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. with a memorial service to be held at 3:00 p.m. at the funeral home.Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.