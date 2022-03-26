Advertisement

RCB baseball soars over Liberty, 14-3

Nick George hits a solo homer for first run of the night
By Casey Kay
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 10:03 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - RCB baseball played to a big victory over Liberty Friday night, taking the win 14-3.

Nick George got it moving for RCB early, hitting a solo homer for a 1-0 lead in the top of the first.

With the win, RCB moves to 3-0 on the season, Liberty sits 0-3. The Mountaineers will host Philip Barbour on Monday at 5 p.m., RCB will travel to Ritchie, Saturday at noon.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clarksburg excavator incident
Man identified, details released in fatal workplace accident
Two men wanted by the West Virginia State Police for murder was arrested on Wednesday in...
Men wanted for W.Va. murder arrested in Ohio
RaDonda Vaught, a former Vanderbilt University Medical Center nurse charged with the death of a...
Ex-nurse found guilty of criminally negligent homicide in medication error death
this is an image depicting a fire truck
Victim of fatal Monongalia County fire identified
I-79 crash
Multiple accidents, fire happen within miles of each other on I-79

Latest News

Gilmer County softball falls to Wyoming East in double-header
Gilmer County softball falls to Wyoming East in double-header
Tygarts Valley wins over Gilmer County, 16-4
Tygarts Valley baseball comes away with big win over Gilmer County
Glenville community shows their support for the Lady Pioneers
Glenville community shows support to Lady Pioneers
Glenville State wins its all, 85-72 over Western Washington
Glenville State Women’s Basketball wins first ever National Title