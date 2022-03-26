RCB baseball soars over Liberty, 14-3

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - RCB baseball played to a big victory over Liberty Friday night, taking the win 14-3.

Nick George got it moving for RCB early, hitting a solo homer for a 1-0 lead in the top of the first.

With the win, RCB moves to 3-0 on the season, Liberty sits 0-3. The Mountaineers will host Philip Barbour on Monday at 5 p.m., RCB will travel to Ritchie, Saturday at noon.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.