Tygarts Valley baseball comes away with big win over Gilmer County

GLENVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - Gilmer County played host to Tygarts Valley for a windy baseball game Friday night.

While the Titans and Bulldogs looked close at the start, Tygarts Valley started to pull away in top of the second inning, and from there, they didn’t look back, taking the victory 16-4.

The Bulldogs now sit at 3-1 on the season, and will back on the diamond at home on Monday against Webster County at 6 p.m. Gilmer County also nfaces the Highlanders next, traveling to Webster County on Tuesday at 5 p.m.

