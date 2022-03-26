Advertisement

WVSP searching for man who allegedly made threats against the magistrate and law enforcement officers

WVSP are searching for Denny Adkins wanted for alleged Terroristic Threats and other charges.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 11:46 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia State Police (WVSP) are looking for help to find a man who now has two additional warrants for Terroristic Threats obtained by the investigating officer.

They are looking for Denny Adkins and are requesting help in doing so.

The number sent out for the WVSP Wayne Detachment on March 25 was incorrect and should be updated to reflect (304) 272-5131.

On Friday, March 25, 2022, at approximately 4:30 pm, Cpl. E.R. Robinett was contacted by a Wayne County Magistrate in reference to a terrorist threat sent by text message on Thursday, March 24, 2022.

The suspect, Denny Lee Adkins, age 42 of Branchland, WV is currently wanted on unrelated charges of Strangulation and Domestic Battery.

Denny Adkins has allegedly made recent threats to shoot a Wayne County Magistrate and any Law Enforcement officer who would attempt to arrest him.

Denny Adkins’ whereabouts are unknown at this time.

Anyone with information on the location of Denny Adkins should call the West Virginia State Police at (304) 272-5131.

