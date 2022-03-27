BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Joseph Gregory Gigliotti, 64, passed away on Friday, March 25, 2022, in the Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, WV.Joseph was born on June 24, 1957, in St. Mary’s Hospital in Clarksburg, WV, a son to the late Nicholas F. and Catherine Gerasco Gigliotti.He is survived by his sisters, Gloria Armstrong of Clarksburg, and Sophia “Cookie” McNemar of Bridgeport; and his nieces and nephews, Kimberly Armstrong, Earl “T.J.” Armstrong, Nicole Henderson, Stephanie Claypool, and Christopher McNemar; several great-nieces and nephews; as well as two great-great nieces.Joseph was a graduate of Roosevelt-Wilson High School Class of 1976. He was employed by United Hospital Center for 37 years as a clerk in receiving and distribution. He was a longtime member of the Clarksburg Art Center Theater Group where he passionately directed and performed in 62 productions. He hosted the third stage at the Italian Heritage Festival where he introduced local talent. He was an avid baker and cook and loved to host family dinners. His specialty was baking cookies and at one time he prepared them for cookie tables at Italian weddings. He was a member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort, on Wednesday from 2:00 – 8:00 pm where a vigil service will be held at 7:30 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Thursday, March 31, 2022 at 10:00 am at The Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 126 E. Pike Street, Clarksburg, with Father Casey Mahone as celebrant. Interment will follow in the Holy Cross Cemetery.Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com

