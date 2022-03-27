Advertisement

Lady Pioneers welcomed home with celebration parade

The ladies were welcomed home in championship fashion
By Casey Kay
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 11:29 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
GLENVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - The Glenville State Women’s basketball team was welcomed back to Glenville with open arms following their 85-72 victory over Western Washington to bring home the NCAA DII National Title.

The title marks the first basketball NCAA title in the state of West Virginia, and the first for any sport in the Pioneer program.

The support from the community and the entire state has been overwhelming for the ladies, they truly have forever left their mark in West Virginia history.

Coach Kim Stephens commented on tonight’s parade, and the support the team has received all week, “It’s amazing, you can’t top this, this is remarkable, our escort in was great, all of our West Virginia fans have been phenomenal, but everyone had asked me, has it sunk in it, has it sunk in, this makes it sink in, this is pretty awesome.”

The Glenville community, students and fans gathered to cheer on the Lady Pioneers as they arrived back at the Waco Center tonight.

