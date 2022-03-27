Local Gospel band holds benefit show for boy in need

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - “Last Dance,” a local gospel band, performed a benefit show for Zacari Maes. The local five-year-old boy was born with a condition called Arthrogryposis Multiplex Congenita.

This condition made it difficult for Zacari to bend his four limbs. He had spent most of his life in a wheelchair.

Zacari’s grandma and great-grandma reached out to Khris Musgrove with “Last Dance” and asked if it would be possible for the band to hold a benefit show for Zacari.

“I don’t know how to do a lot of things, but I do have a band. We play around here. Thought maybe that would be a good way to raise money,” Musgrove explained.

He said before the event began. They had already raised a couple of hundred dollars for Zacari and his family.

However, Zacari was not in attendance at the event.

“The little boy is actually at the hospital getting procedures done right now. They left either yesterday or this morning,” Musgrove said.

Musgrove adds that he was grateful to be able to help.

In addition to the show, refreshments were sold to raise money.

