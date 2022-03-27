Advertisement

Pepperoni roll festival hosted at Suncrest United Methodist Church

The first ever pepperoni roll festival came to Suncrest United Methodist church today.
The first ever pepperoni roll festival came to Suncrest United Methodist church today.
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The first ever pepperoni roll festival came to Suncrest United Methodist church today.

It was a way to celebrate coming out of Covid quarantine.

There was plenty of food, drinks and of course pepperoni rolls.

It was also a way to raise funds.

Pastor Mike Estep senior past of United Methodist Church

“It’s a way for us to begin fellowshipping again and also using it as an opportunity to raise funds. united methodist church has several mission agencies throughout the state of West Virginia,” said Estep

The church plans to hold more events like this in the future.

