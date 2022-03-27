Advertisement

WVU football wrapping up week one of spring practice

Each Mountaineer has a different story
By Casey Kay
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - As WVU is wrapping up their spring practice, we heard from several WVU players, what stood out was how each of them have a story they are bringing to the field this spring.

For Dante Stills, he made the decision to return to WVU, “I watched my won film, like all the games and I did my own self evaluation on myself, and I was like I could’ve done stuff better here here here, so what scouts were telling me was matching up to what I watched, and I just need to be more consistent, run to the ball every play, which I wasn’t doing, and I need to do that, cause you know people always see the sacks, TFL’s, and think he’s good enough, but there’s a lot more stat to the game that they want, that I I didn’t show, so i feel like this year is all about that”

For Lance Dixton, it’s his transfer story, “The best option for me, the defense like I said, with him playing outside of the box more, a whole bunch of new guys coming in, a whole lot of them long, a lot of them fast, athletic, so it’s going be a fun season.. I like the pieces we have”

For James Gmiter, it’s his family, “at this point, My daughter is kind of a wrecking ball, she likes rough, she’ll tackle me, I’ll put her on the couch and run, I don’t really get much of a break, she’s kind of in the mode where its go go go all the time, she’s kind of getting rambunctious, so there’s not much transition with her, when I’m with my son it’s kind of just gentle cause he’s so fragile”

