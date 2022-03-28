Brenda Kaye Bennett, 66, Fairmont (Meredith Springs/Bellview Community), gained her wings at home on Saturday, March 19th, 2022. She was born in Fairmont on August 15th. 1955 to the late Mary L. Hess Watts and Harold N. Sapp. Brenda was a graduate of Fairmont Senior High School, Class of 1973. After graduation, she was employed by Westinghouse Electric/Phillips Lighting Co. for 15 ½ years and then worked for Mylan Pharmaceuticals/Viatris for 26 years, retiring in August of 2020. Brenda loved spending time with her daughter, grandchildren, and great grandchildren, especially summer vacations to Myrtle Beach, SC and looked forward to them every year. She was a big Jimmy Buffett/Margaritaville Fan and recently enjoyed going to Tybee Island, GA with her family, as well. Upon retirement, she spent lots of time with her great grandson, Josiah, playing outside with him, going to get ice cream in the evenings, and he got his love of chicken noodle soup from her. Not only was she a wonderful, caring mother and Nan, she was a very special sister, aunt, cousin, and friend. Brenda was known to all of her work Mylan friends as “BB” and will deeply be missed by all. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her step-father, Gerald O. Watts, who helped raise her; step brother, Gerald O. Watts, Jr.; grandparents, Hugh and Audrey Hess of Everettville, WV and Harold Cecil and Emma Sapp of Bellview, WV. She is survived by daughter, Nicole Bennett (Bellview); brothers, Cecil Dale (Dixie) Sapp (Bellview), Patrick A. Watts (Bill Walters) (Bentons Ferry); granddaughter, Courtney C. Hefner (Bellview); grandson, Codey R. Andrick (Emilee Myers) (Bellview); great grandson, Josiah A. Cook (Bellview); and great granddaughters, Kaylani and Islah Hefner (Bellview). She is also survived by Aunt, Jo (Ralph) Fast (Bellview) nephew, Zach Sapp (Morgantown), nieces, April (Landon) Phillips (Bellview), Holly Oliverio (Barret Betonte) (White Hall); great niece, Lily Oliverio (White Hall); great nephew, Paxton Phillips (Bellview), a very special cousin/sister Chris Clayton Bennett (Bellview); an aunt, Betty Sapp Jacquez; and two special close friends, Debbie Stump and Lois Williams. Friends and family may call to celebrate her life at Domico Funeral Home, 414 Gaston Avenue in Fairmont, on Thursday, March 31, 2022 from 1:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. The funeral will be on Friday, April 1, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. with Pastor Larry Buckland officiating. Inurnment will follow at Beverly Hills Memorial Gardens. The family would also like to give a very special thank you to Amedisys Hospice Staff, especially her nurses Courtnie and Corrina. As per Brenda’s request, the family asks that family and friends please dress casual in jeans and a t-shirt to honor her. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.domicofh.com.

