Bridgeport baseball gearing up to “run it back” in 2022 season

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Bridgeport baseball has a history of being good, to say the least. In 2021, the team’s first year as a Class AAA program, the team pushed the bill even further by winning yet another state title.

This year, it’s about trying to do it again.”

“They feel they have that monkey on their backs. They don’t want to be the first team that gets knocked off from what they’ve accomplished in years past,” head coach Robert Shields said. “One thing about these kids and kids of the past years is they’re good kids, they work real hard and they have a winning attitude. If you come in with that mindset, things fall into place the right way.”

Bridgeport isn’t underway with its season yet like many other local programs, but that’s intentional.

“We typically start later than everybody else. I don’t know, but it works. It really does,” senior Aiden Paulsen said. “It keeps us rolling with games every day. It keeps our mindset right to win the ballgame.”

The Indians lost a solid senior class last year, but have 11 on the 2022 roster who are ready to work toward getting a ring in their own final season with the program.

“I think if the guys show up and they want to be here, want another opportunity to win a state championship then I think we can do it,” senior Cam Cole said. “We have the talent to do it, it’s just a matter of if we can keep working hard.”

Bridgeport opens its season on the road at Preston on Friday at 5 p.m.

“High expectations for sure, expected to win another one,” senior Christopher Harbert said. “Just got to come in and put the work in every day and we’ll be alright.”

