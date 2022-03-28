Buckhannon-Upshur multi-sport athlete Zuliani signs with Merrimack College

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - It seems like Cameron Zuliani never stops playing sports, and the truth is she really does not. That will continue at the collegiate level.

Zuliani signed with Merrimack College Saturday evening, a Division I college that will afford her the opportunity to continue in swimming and track & field.

“Once I talked to the coach, everything kind of fell in place. I really fell in love with the campus and the students and the coach really worked with us. She was a dual-sport athlete in college as well, so she was open to the idea of me doing both,” Zuliani said. “I’m just really excited to go somewhere different for a little while and see what happens.”

Zuliani played football, soccer, swimming and track & field in her time as a Buccaneer, earning two state titles in swimming, state runner-up in discus and numerous all-state nods. She was also the first female to score on her middle school and high school football teams.

