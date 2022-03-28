Carol Louise (Eliason) Fiser, 86, of Fairmont, passed away on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at her niece’s residence, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on March 12, 1936, in Fairmont; a daughter of the late Willard Jack Eliason and Mary Bell (Whitecotton) Eliason. Carol was a homemaker. She enjoyed going to stock car races dirt track. Carol loved spending time with her family. Carol is survived by her stepmother, Sarah Eliason; her brother, Lester Eliason of Fairmont; her stepbrother, Delbert Lampe of Texas; her companion, Tom Hamrick of Fairmont; her nephew. Mike Swearingen and his wife Sharon of Fairmont, Russell Swearingen and his wife, Pam of Fairmont, and Tyler Eliason; her nieces, Devora Horton of Fairmont, Patty Slider and her husband, Bill of Fairmont, Mickey Taylor and her husband, Andy of Fairmont, Lori Dodd and her husband Keith of Charleston, and Lisa Lusk and her husband, Danny of Cross Lanes; several great nephews and nieces. In addition to her parents, Carol was preceded in death by her husband, James Elmer Fiser; brother, Charles Tom Eliason; her sister, Ruby Jean Swearingen; and a nephew, Kevin Swearingen. The Fiser family would like to thank Amedysis Hospice and a thank you to Angie, Brenda, Corina, Mark, and Talissa. A special thanks to Jim for the compassion and care that he gave to Carol. Family and friends are welcome to call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant St., Fairmont, on Wednesday from 2:00 – 8:00 p.m.., and on Thursday, March 31, 2022. from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11:00 a.m., at the funeral home, with Pastor Craig Swearingen, officiating. Interment will follow at Rest Haven Memorial Gardens. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.carpenterandford.com.

