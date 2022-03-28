Clarksburg man accused of fleeing, spitting officer’s face

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Clarksburg man was arrested on Thursday after officers said he fled at high speeds and spit in an officer’s face as he was being arrested.

Officers saw a motorcycle traveling at 77 mph in a 55 mph zone traveling west on US 50 in Clarksburg, according to a criminal complaint.

Officers said when they initiated a traffic stop, the driver of the motorcycle, Carl Smallwood II, 42, of Clarksburg, turned the wrong way on the westbound entrance ramp from W. Pike St. and drove in circles attempting to elude officers.

After this, Smallwood allegedly continued to flee at speeds exceeding 100 mph on US 50 eastbound and then the wrong way on multiple city streets.

The report says Smallwood continued to flee at speeds ranging from 50 to 85 mph on two-lane roads, driving in the opposing lane of traffic and failing to stop and yield right of way to other drivers at stop signs multiple times.

Officers said Smallwood ran off the roadway on Buckhannon Pike and was apprehended there, where he refused to comply with law enforcement commands and spit in an officer’s face.

Smallwood has been charged with fleeing with reckless indifference and is being held at North Central Regional Jail on a $15,000 bond.

