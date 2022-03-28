Advertisement

Hardy County man sentenced to more than 6 years in jail for drug charge

A Hardy County man will spend more than six years behind bars for a drug charge, officials said.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Hardy County man will spend more than six years behind bars for a drug charge, officials said.

Matthew Curtis Delawder, 38, of Moorefield, West Virginia, was sentenced today to 80 months of incarceration for a methamphetamine charge, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld said.

Delawder, 38, pleaded guilty in April 2021 to one count of “Distribution of Methamphetamine.”

Delawder admitted to selling methamphetamine in Hardy County in October 2020, according to Ihlenfeld.

Delawder was also ordered to forfeit three firearms, ammunition, and $4942 in cash believed to be proceeds from the crime.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Stephen D. Warner prosecuted the case on behalf of the government.

The Potomac Highlands Drug Task Force, a HIDTA-funded initiative; the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; and the West Virginia State Police investigated.

Chief U.S. District Judge Thomas S. Kleeh presided.

