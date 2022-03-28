Harrison County Sheriff: $7000 equipment budget is a “public safety issue.”

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Harrison County budget was submitted for approval to the state auditors’ office today. It includes significant cuts to law enforcement funding. 5′s John Blashke has the story.

Harrison County’s $24-million dollar budget is off to the state for approval and not everyone is happy about what got left out of it.

Harrison County Sheriff Robert Matheney says he requested $300-thousand to lease 24 new cruisers. Instead, the commission approved enough for half that number and allocated the money to the county instead of directly to the sheriff’s office.

Matheny had also asked for $300-thousand to lease equipment including tasers and body cameras.

The commission only approved $7,000.

County Commissioner Patsy Trecost says that will hold them over for now.

“The 7,000 dollars that’s currently in the budget will finish out the existing lease and then once we have the new numbers for the new upcoming lease then we’ll go ahead and allocate that money in full,” Trecost said.

However, that may be easier said than done...

Sheriff Matheny says he can’t agree to a lease until he has the approved budget for it.

“They’re promising money down the road. But the problem is, according to the code, the sheriff or any constitutional county elected official, can’t obligate money that’s not in the budget,” said Matheney. “It would be against the law, it would actually be a criminal misdemeanor.”

Matheny says he’s hopeful the issue can be resolved outside of court, but the stakes are very high.

“We’re looking at legal challenges if necessary, but I hope it doesn’t come to that,” Matheney said. “I’m hoping we can sit down and have some meaningful discussions, as it sits right now, it’s definitely a public safety issue and a matter of public concern.”

Commissioner Trecost says he and the commission will do everything they can do to get the sheriffs department the funding that it needs.

Reporting in Clarksburg John Blashke 5 news.

