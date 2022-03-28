Advertisement

Inmate dies at FCI Gilmer in Glenville

(Storyblocks)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 11:09 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A 34-year-old inmate at the Federal Correctional Institution Gilmer in Glenville died on Sunday.

On Sunday, March 27, at approximately 8:25 p.m., inmate Brian Byrd was found unresponsive at FCI Gilmer in Glenville.

Responding staff immediately initiated life-saving measures.

Staff requested EMS and life-saving efforts continued.

Mr. Byrd was subsequently pronounced deceased by EMS personnel.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation was notified.

No staff or other inmates were injured, and at no time was the public in danger.

Mr. Byrd was a 34-year-old male who was sentenced in the Western District of Kentucky to a 433-month sentence for Production of Child Pornography, Transportation of Child Pornography, and Commission of a Felony Against a Child by a Person Required to Register as a Sex Offender.

He had been in custody at FCI Gilmer since October 4, 2021.

FCI Gilmer is a medium security facility that currently houses 1,601 male offenders.

