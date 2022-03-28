Advertisement

It may be March but allergy season is upon us

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 6:18 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -Allergy Season Is Upon Us and... Despite the Cold Temperatures... Many People Are Feeling the Effects.

Shirley Simmons With Exemplar Allergy in Bridgeport Has Some Tips to Help...

She Says March Is When Pollen Starts to Fall... Which Is Likely What’s Behind Your Runny Nose or Scratchy Throat.. And It Really Doesn’t Matter Which Tree It’s Coming From...

“Well Any Tree Can Pollinate Especially Any Blooming Tree and We Have a Lot of Different Trees in West Virginia So Especially Maple and Oak, Em and Birch Those Things Are All Coming Out and It Doesn’t Matter What Tree It Is”

Simmons Says Washing Your Hands and Wearing Protective Gear Outside Can Help...

And if Things Keep Up... She Says to Visit a Healthcare Provider.

