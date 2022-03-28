Jacob Aster Williams, 68 of Webster Springs, passed away on Friday, March 25, 2022 at United Hospital Center in Bridgeport. He was born February 20, 1954 in Webster Springs to the late Raymond Bennett and Lillian Elizabeth Rose Williams and was a carpenter by trade. Jake enjoyed fishing, gardening, cutting wood, tinkering on small engines including lawn mowers, weed eaters, and tillers, and was always helping people. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brothers William, Stanley, Pete, Raymond, Bradley, and Clyde Williams. He is survived by his loving wife Elsie Mae Vanpelt Williams; daughter Lynn Elizabeth Boggs of Erbacon and Daniel Aster (Donna) Williams of Florida; grandchildren Audrei Bender, Alexandria Boggs, and Ashley Williams; great-grandchildren Maria Dixon, Miya Dixon, Parker Boggs, Levi Arbogast, Brody Bender, Claire Bender, Rage Bennett, Ryatt Bennett, and Riker Bennett; brothers Robert, Doug, Paul, and Thomas Williams; and several other extended family and friends to mourn his passing. Memorial Services for Jake will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.doddreedfh.com. Dodd & Reed Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Williams family.

