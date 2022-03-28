James Calvin Martin, 79, of Fairmont, passed away on Monday, March 28, 2022, J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital. He was born on October 24, 1942, in Fairmont; a son of the late of Audrey Mae (Eddy) Martin Carpenter and Leonard C. Martin. James retired from sears over 30 years of service. He was a member of the Word Faith Ministry Full Gospel Church. He was a member of the Coast Guard Auxiliary, and the National Rifle Association. James was a boy scout leader for Troop 10, and a hunting and safety inspector. He loved to go hunting, fishing, and boating. James is survived by his wife, Rosella (George) Martin of Fairmont; his children, James Martin, Jerri L. Myers and her husband, Jason of Clarksburg, Debra George of Leesburg, Virginia, Steven Tracy of Kihei, Hi, Rick George of Fairmont, Paula Crandall and her husband, Charley of White Hall, and Kimberly Shough and her husband, Scott of Fairmont; his grandchildren, Victoria Martin, Daniel Davis, Megan Jarrell, April Chenoweth and her husband John, John Paul Crandall, Charli Crandall, Joshua George, and Troy Shough; his great grandchildren, John Chenoweth, Jr., Bella Paugh, and Mason George; his sister, Lena Jean Robert and her husband, Robert “Tuff” of Katy; and his sister-in-law, Shirley Martin of Willard. In addition to his parents, James was preceded in death by son, Paul B. George, Jr.; his daughter, Terri Martin Tufts; his granddaughter, Brookelin Rowand; and his brother, Ted Martin. Memorial contributions may be made to Marion County Humane Society, PO Box 905, Fairmont, WV 26554. Family and friends are welcome to call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant St., Fairmont, on Thursday, March 31, 2022, from 4:00 p.m. until the time of the funeral service at 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Tom Hewitt, officiating. James will be cremated followed the services. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.carpenterandford.com.

