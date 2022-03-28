Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | March 28, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Over the weekend, a weak low-pressure system brought cloudy skies and snow showers into our region. Today, it should leave our region, and a high-pressure system moves in, so we will see nicer conditions, although it will still be cold outside. This afternoon, skies will be partly cloudy, and winds will come from the northwest at 10-15 mph. This will keep temperatures in the upper-30s, well below-average for late-March. Overall, expect a chilly afternoon. Overnight, skies will be partly clear, and winds will be light. Temperatures will be below-freezing, in the teens. Overall, you’ll want to wear a few layers tonight. Tomorrow afternoon, winds will be light and variable, before coming from the south. This, combined with partly cloudy skies, mostly in the evening, will allow temperatures to rise into the upper-40s, still several degrees below-average. Overall, expect a chilly afternoon. Overnight into Wednesday, a warm front lifts into NCWV, bringing a few light rain showers and rain/snow mix into our region. Not much is expected, however. We then dry out heading into Wednesday afternoon, and because the warm front is strong, with southerly winds of 10-20 mph, temperatures then rise into the low-70s. So it will be a warm, breezy afternoon. Then on Thursday morning and afternoon, a strong cold front pushes into our region, bringing rain showers and even a few thunderstorms. We’ll also see some breezy winds as well. The rain chances and breezy winds end by Friday, as the system moves east. But temperatures will also drop into the 40s and 50s, so we start April with seasonably cool temperatures. In short, today will be cold but calm, tomorrow will be slightly warmer, and we warm up this week, but we also see more rain push in.

Today: Skies will be mostly cloudy this afternoon, with a few light flurries in the mountains. Winds will come from the west-northwest at 10-20 mph, with wind gusts up to 30 mph in some areas. Because of those winds and cloudy skies, temperatures will be in the mid-30s and feeling much colder. Overall, it will be a chilly, breezy afternoon. You’ll want a heavy coat today. High: 34.

Tonight: Skies will be mostly clear, with just a few clouds. Winds will be light, and temperatures will be in the mid-teens, so it will be a cold, peaceful night. Low: 16.

Tuesday: Skies will be partly cloudy, but we should stay dry for the afternoon. Winds will be light, and temperatures will be in the upper-40s. In short, expect a cool, calm afternoon. Overnight, light rain showers move in. High: 47.

Wednesday: Skies will be partly cloudy, with some clearing in the afternoon. Winds will come from the south at 10-15 mph, and temperatures will reach the upper-70s, much warmer-than-average for late-March and over 20 degrees warmer than the past few days. Overall, it will be a warm, nice afternoon. High: 77.

