Advertisement

Justice Thomas joins Supreme Court arguments remotely after hospital stay

FILE - Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas listens as President Donald Trump speaks before...
FILE - Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas listens as President Donald Trump speaks before administering the Constitutional Oath to Amy Coney Barrett on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Monday, Oct. 26, 2020. Thomas participated in arguments at the Supreme Court via telephone rather than in person on Monday following a hospital stay of nearly a week.(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 11:13 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Justice Clarence Thomas participated in arguments at the Supreme Court via telephone rather than in person on Monday following a hospital stay of nearly a week.

Chief Justice John Roberts said at the beginning of arguments that the 73-year-old Thomas would be “participating remotely this morning,” but did not say why.

Thomas’ voice was clear when he asked several questions during arguments over a federal law meant to protect railroad workers, at one point making an analogy to when he drives his 40-foot long motor coach.

“Some of this seems a little bit counterintuitive and I admit to being a little bit wrapped around the axle,” Thomas said, eliciting smiles from some colleagues.

Other justices have participated in arguments remotely since the court started its term in the fall.

Thomas missed all three days of arguments last week while he was hospitalized, although he is planning to take part in the decisions, Roberts said.

Thomas was admitted to the hospital March 18 after experiencing “flu-like symptoms” and was treated for an infection with intravenous antibiotics. Thomas did not have COVID-19, the court said. He has been vaccinated and had a booster shot, like the rest of the court. Though the court had said Thomas was expected to be released from the hospital by Tuesday, he was not discharged until Friday.

The court did not say why he remained in the hospital longer than initially thought or what kind of infection he was treated for.

Thomas, a conservative and appointee of former President George H.W. Bush, has been on the court since 1991.

Earlier this term, Justice Brett Kavanaugh participated remotely from his home after testing positive for COVID-19 and Justice Sonia Sotomayor participated remotely from her office when coronavirus case counts were particularly high. Justice Neil Gorsuch also participated remotely after getting what the court described as a “stomach bug,” but testing negative for COVID-19.

Because of the pandemic the court spent more than a year and a half hearing arguments remotely, with every justice participating by phone. While the justices and lawyers arguing the cases are back in the courtroom, it is still closed to the public.

But the court has relaxed some coronavirus-related requirements, making the wearing of masks optional for reporters and lawyers who have tested negative for COVID-19.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Injured in I79 Crash
Two Injured In I79 Crash
The cast and crew of "CODA" accept the award for best picture at the Oscars on Sunday, March...
‘CODA’ wins best picture Oscar, marking a streaming first
Clarksburg excavator incident
Man identified, details released in fatal workplace accident
Iris Chidester (child) and Adrienne Marean
US Marshals searching for fugitive mother, missing child
WVSP are searching for Denny Adkins wanted for alleged Terroristic Threats and other charges.
WVSP searching for man who allegedly made threats against the magistrate and law enforcement officers

Latest News

Carl Smallwood, II
Clarksburg man accused of fleeing, spitting officer’s face
Lawrence Welch is accused of attaching an Apple Watch to a woman's vehicle while it was parked...
Man arrested for attaching Apple Watch to girlfriend’s car, police say
US Marshals searching for fugitive mother, missing child
US Marshals searching for fugitive mother, missing child
President Joe Biden speaks Monday in Washington, D.C. The president is announcing his budget...
Biden’s budget plan: Higher taxes on rich, lower deficits
A man holds fragments of a rocket launched by the Russian forces at night, a rocket crater...
Zelenskyy hints at openness to compromise on eastern Ukraine