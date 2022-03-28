Kayla Smith’s Monday Evening Forecast | March 28, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Is it spring? It sure did not feel like today or this past weekend. Many of us didn’t reach temperatures above freezing today, but with gusty winds, all of our temperatures certainly felt well below freezing. Tonight, high pressure moves in over West Virginia, diminishing winds to a much calmer level, which is good since temperatures will fall to the teens and single digits. Tomorrow will be partly cloudy, with highs in the mid to upper 40s. Overnight, a warm front will lift through our area, bringing some rain showers after 10pm. After this warm front moves north, temperatures will rise throughout the night, when normally temperatures fall. Scattered showers continue through sunrise, before clearing out around 9-10am. Beyond the showers, skies will be partly cloudy, and temperatures will rise to the mid-70s. However, winds will start to increase in the afternoon, gusting to about 20-25mph. Winds usually calm in overnight hours, but as a cold front associated with the same system that brought us the warm front makes its way east, winds will increase overnight into Thursday morning, maxing at about 35-45mph. Showers will push into the area by sunrise, and will last throughout the day, along with gusty winds. This front is likely to bring thunderstorms to our west early Thursday morning, but it will diminish in intensity as it approaches our area, so we likely will only see rain showers and gusty winds. After it passes, temperatures will fall below-average again, only reaching the upper 40s on Friday. Showers will linger into Friday morning, but most of the day will be mostly cloudy. High pressure moves in for Saturday, bringing drier weather and temperatures in the mid-50s.

Tonight: Clearing skies and diminishing winds. Low: 16

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy and calm. High: 46

Wednesday: Showers in the early AM, then partly cloudy. High: 75

Thursday: Rain showers and gusty winds. High: 72

