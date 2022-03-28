Advertisement

Kenneth Charles Brand III (K.C.)

Richard E (Dick) Johnson
Richard E (Dick) Johnson(WDTV Placeholder)
Mar. 28, 2022
Kenneth Charles Brand III (K.C.), died on Saturday, March 26, 2022. He was born September 12, 1972. K.C. is survived by his three sons, Spencer, Karson, and Hudson Brand. He is also survived by his three siblings, Kendra Roberts (Joe), Krystal Slivinski (Stephen), and Charlie Brand (Bobbi); and his parents, Kenneth and Judy Brand. There will be no service. Domico Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

BRIDGEPORT, WV (WDTV) -

