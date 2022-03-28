Linda Marie Smith Daniels, 81, a resident of Elkins, passed from this life Monday, March 21, 2022, at her home.

Linda was born Thursday, February 6, 1941, in Elkins, a daughter of the late Edward Calvin Smith and Martha Hall Mouse Smith.

Left to cherish Linda’s memory are three children, Donna Trammell and husband, Joseph, of Beverly, Timothy Daniels and companion, Rose Ellison, of Beverly, and Patrick Daniels of Beverly, three siblings, Susie Crist and husband, Phil, of Fort Myers, FL, Donald Smith of Elkins and Jerry Smith and wife, Ruth, of Elkins, six grandchildren, Skylar Trammell and companion Kevin, Joey Trammell, Charity Daniels, Chrissy Long and husband, Richard, Ryan Daniels, and Sara Young and husband, Lee, twelve great grandchildren, Zeplyn, Shi, Travis, Miley, Brennan, Audra, Brody, Athena, Jacob, Claire, Micah, and Max, and several nieces and nephews. Preceding Linda in death besides her parents were two grandsons, David Trammell and Levi Trammell.

Linda was a graduate of Elkins High School with the class of 1959. She had worked for over thirty years as a librarian for the Elkins Randolph County Library. She was a member of the I.O.O.F. and the Literacy Volunteers of America. She was an avid reader and enjoyed gardening and working with her flowers. She loved her family and will be sadly missed.

Visitation will be held at the Randolph Funeral Home on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, from 12PM until 2PM, the funeral hour. Interment will follow at Mt Vernon Cemetery in Beverly. The Randolph Funeral Home and Cremation Services has been entrusted with the arrangements for Linda Marie Smith Daniels. Send online condolences to the family at www.therandolphfuneralhome.com.

