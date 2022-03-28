Man charged with DUI, accused of pulling out beer and trying to drink it at Elkins PD

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A man was arrested in Randolph County early Sunday morning after officers said he was intoxicated when he wrecked a truck and tried to drink a beer while at the police station.

Officers were dispatched to a vehicle crash on Cheat Mountain, Route 250 on Saturday, March 26 at approximately 11:44 p.m., according to a report from the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.

While officers were heading to the accident scene, officials told them the driver and the passenger were given a ride to the Huttonsville Par Mar.

The report says the store employee told them both people were intoxicated and were attempting to purchase more beer.

The Mill Creek Fire Department also told officers there were beer cans inside the wrecked truck.

Before officers arrived at the Par Mar, the individuals were disrupting customers and causing a scene.

When officers arrived on location, they said one man, later identified as Dwight Coffelt, 56, was attempting to purchase beer, but he was leaning on the counter and struggling to make the transaction with his debit card, putting in an incorrect pin several times and not placing the card in the machine correctly.

Officers identified themselves to Coffelt, and he told them that he was the driver of the wrecked truck.

Officers said they could smell the odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from Coffelt.

Coffelt was asked if he had any alcoholic beverages, and officers said he told them he had 6 but “not for a while” and that he “had not drank any alcoholic beverages after the wreck.”

The report says Coffelt failed the Horizontal Gaze Nystagmus, Walk and Turn, and one leg stand and refused the preliminary breath test.

Officers initially searched Coffelt and an unopened Budweiser was recovered before he was placed under arrest.

After being transported to Elkins PD, Coffelt signed the implied consent statement form and handcuffs were removed for the intoximeter.

As officers were typing administrative data into the intoximeter, Coffelt allegedly pulled out an unopened Budweiser can from his clothing and cracked it open.

Officers removed the can from his hands before he could drink it, and Coffelt was unable to provide a breath sample for the intoximeter.

Multiple attempts were given before the refusal call was made, according to the report.

Coffelt has been charged with DUI First Offense and is being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail on a $750 cash-only bond.

