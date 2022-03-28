Marley Washenitz announces commitment to University of Pittsburgh basketball

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Fairmont Senior’s Marley Washenitz announced her commitment to University of Pittsburgh basketball early Sunday evening.

Washenitz is a two-time West Virginia player of the year, passed her 2,000-point milestone during this year’s state tournament, and has played a pivotal role in the Polar Bears finishing as state runner-ups the last two seasons.

The senior guard reopened her recruiting on January 17th, after previously committing to West Virginia ahead of her junior season at Fairmont Senior.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.