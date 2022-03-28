Advertisement

Marley Washenitz announces commitment to University of Pittsburgh basketball

The Fairmont Senior guard will join the Panthers this fall
Marley Washenitz named the Mary Ostrowski Award winner
Marley Washenitz named the Mary Ostrowski Award winner(wdtv)
By Casey Kay
Published: Mar. 27, 2022 at 9:57 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Fairmont Senior’s Marley Washenitz announced her commitment to University of Pittsburgh basketball early Sunday evening.

Washenitz is a two-time West Virginia player of the year, passed her 2,000-point milestone during this year’s state tournament, and has played a pivotal role in the Polar Bears finishing as state runner-ups the last two seasons.

The senior guard reopened her recruiting on January 17th, after previously committing to West Virginia ahead of her junior season at Fairmont Senior.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clarksburg excavator incident
Man identified, details released in fatal workplace accident
Two Injured in I79 Crash
Two Injured In I79 Crash
WVSP are searching for Denny Adkins wanted for alleged Terroristic Threats and other charges.
WVSP searching for man who allegedly made threats against the magistrate and law enforcement officers
Southern Regional Jail guard confirms inmates going days without water
Southern Regional Jail guard confirms inmates going days without water
Two men wanted by the West Virginia State Police for murder was arrested on Wednesday in...
Men wanted for W.Va. murder arrested in Ohio

Latest News

Glenville State welcomed home in championship fashion
Lady Pioneers welcomed home with celebration parade
Each Mountaineer has a different story this spring
WVU football wrapping up week one of spring practice
Gilmer County softball falls to Wyoming East in double-header
Gilmer County softball falls to Wyoming East in double-header
Tygarts Valley wins over Gilmer County, 16-4
Tygarts Valley baseball comes away with big win over Gilmer County