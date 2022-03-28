Meredith Scott, 87, a longtime resident of Mill Creek, passed from this life Friday, March 25, 2022 at Holbrook’s Nursing Home in Buckhannon. He had been in declining health and under the care of Hospice. He was born Thursday, February 7, 1935, in Buckhannon, the son of the late Homer Holt and Edith Mae Currence Scott. On Sunday, August 6, 1960, he married Barbara Louise Taylor, who he loved and cherished for 44 years and preceded him in death in 2004. Left to cherish his memory are one son, Gary Scott and wife Tonya, one daughter Tammy Narog, five grandchildren, Chad, Ethan, Amber, and Issac Scott, and Hannah Wratchford, nine great-grandchildren, Ryan, Taylor, and Allyssa Scott, Hunter, Emilee, Wyatt, Ryker, and Layne Wratchford, and Chloe Griffith, one sister, Frances Minear and husband John, many nieces and nephews, and special caregiver Abby Wise. Preceding him in death besides his wife were six siblings, Julie Mahanes, Ressie Shreve, Mayford “Dick” Scott, Mason Scott, Milton Scott, and an infant sister. Meredith was employed with Howe’s Leather Company in Durbin for many years until his retirement. He enjoyed farming, hunting, and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren who held a very special place in his heart. He was a kind and caring father, brother, and friend who will be greatly missed by so many. Visitation will be held at The Randolph Funeral on Friday, April 1, 2022, from 11 AM until noon, the funeral hour. The Rev. Frank Stanley will officiate and interment will follow at Mt. Olive Cemetery in Hemlock. The Randolph Funeral Home and Cremation Services has been entrusted with the arrangements for Meredith Scott. Send online condolences to the family at www.therandolphfuneralhome.com.

