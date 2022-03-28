Morrisey renews partnership with FCC on robocall investigations

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced a renewed robocall investigation partnership with the Federal Communications Commission.

This Memorandum of Understanding between the state and federal robocall investigators establishes critical information sharing and cooperation structures to investigate spoofing and robocall scam campaigns, according to the Attorney General.

More than 20 states have established formal working relationships with the FCC’s Enforcement Bureau to support robocall investigations and protect American consumers and businesses.

The West Virginia Attorney General’s Office and the FCC have been partners in this endeavor since 2020.

“West Virginia remains committed to making progress in combating unlawful robocalls and we will continue to cooperate with other states and national agencies to stop these illegal and obnoxious scam calls,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “We must fight in every arena to protect consumers. These unlawful calls victimize people in providing a path for predators to steal money and personally identifiable information.”

During investigations, Morrisey says both the FCC’s Enforcement Bureau and state investigators seek records, talk to witnesses, interview targets, examine consumer complaints and take other critical steps to build a record against possible bad actors leading to prosecution. These partnerships can provide critical resources for building cases and preventing duplicative efforts in protecting consumers and businesses nationwide.

