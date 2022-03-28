Advertisement

Norma Darlene "Squeak" McIe

Norma Darlene “Squeak” McIe
Norma Darlene “Squeak” McIe(Norma Darlene “Squeak” McIe)
By Master Control
Published: Mar. 27, 2022 at 9:57 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Norma Darlene “Squeak” McIe, 52, of Rittman, OH, formerly of Webster Springs passed away on Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at Wadsworth-Rittman Hospital.Born June 7, 1969 in Upshur County, she was the daughter of Charles Leonard McIe and Norma Geraldine (Barbe) Mitchell.  Squeak was a homemaker and enjoyed baking and decorating cakes and making candy.  She was always spending time with someone different, whether it be her family, friends, or just an acquaintance.  Squeak is survived by her parents: Charles McIe of Webster Springs and Norma Mitchell of Rittman, OH; children: Preston (Judy) of White Sulfur Springs, Duwayne, Jessica, Donnie, Trisha, Patrick, and Jolessa, all of OH; her granddaughter, Karson; brothers and sisters: Mary of OH, Charles (Lori) of NC, Doran (Amy), David, and Daniel, all of WV; special cousin, Brenda Carpenter of OH; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.Services to celebrate her life will be held 2pm, Monday, March 28, 2022 at  Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs, with Pastor Bennie Cowger officiating.  Friends may join the family for visitation 1 hour prior to the service time.  Burial will follow at McIe Cemetery, Hodam Creek.Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.doddreedfh.com.Dodd & Reed Funeral Home is honored to be serving the McIe family.

