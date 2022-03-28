One of City’s Most Heavily Utilized, Older Buildings to Get Substantial Upgrade with Council Approval

This article comes from our media partners at Connect Bridgeport.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - For those wondering if the Benedum Civic Center would be neglected with The Citynet Center in full swing at The Bridge Recreation Complex, the answer appears to be no. And the city is putting its money where its mouth is.

On the heels of multiple projects done since the start of the The Citynet Center, another project looks about ready to begin at the home of Bridgeport Parks and Recreation. A project exceeding $50,000 will be considered by Bridgeport City Council Monday.

It is the only item of new business on the agenda for tonight’s meeting. The regular meeting begins at 7 p.m. at the Bridgeport Municipal Complex.

The item involves replacing the ceiling and the lighting inside the Benedum Civic Center Auditorium. The auditorium still sees plenty of use by the community and is booked for events – both by the community and for city events – on a regular basis.

“A few years ago, we put a new roof on the building as we were experiencing leaks. One of the impacts of that was some ceiling damage in the auditorium,” said Bridgeport Parks and Recreation Director Joe Shuttleworth. “… The ceiling is original to the building, it got wet and essentially ruined so we patched it. The problem is you can no longer get that type of material.”

Council will be asked to approve a contract for $57,475 and a 10 percent contingency fee of $5,747.50 for a total of $63,222.50 to do the work. Underwood General Builders, Inc., a Bridgeport-based company, will do the work.

The money for the project has been budgeted for the last few years. However, during the pandemic due to the uncertainty of revenue streams such as B&O taxes for the city, many projects were put on hold. This was one of them, and it now taking place.

“Along with the ceiling, we’re going to upgrade to energy efficient lighting through an LED system and reconfigure some of the electrical systems,” said Shuttleworth. “The electrical work will add in various types of presentations … It will be more user friendly.”

While that is the only official item regarding new or unfinished business, Parks and Recreation will be involved with another key component. Shuttleworth will give his annual department report to the city’s governing body. The reports usually last in the 10-minute range and are followed by a question-and-answer session with Council.

Prior to Shuttleworth’s report, there will be a presentation by Amy Wilson of the Harrison County Economic Development Commission. And prior to that, there will be a recognition of Bridgeport students who were recent winners of the West Virginia State Science Fair.

The meeting will also include a report by Mayor Andy Lang and City Manager Randy Wetmore. There is also a public forum near the start of the meeting for anyone wishing to address the city’s governing body.

Prior to the start of the regular meeting, a work session that is anticipated to be in open session will take place at 6:30 p.m. The purpose of the meeting is for Lang to give an update on the ongoing North Central West Virginia Airport excavation project that is in the millions of dollars and will eventually make way for a new terminal and flat land for development.

Lang, who is a member of the Benedum Airport Authority, will explain the process and gauge interest of fellow Council members to contribute funding to the excavation project. Lang said the Marion County and Harrison County Commissions – the joint owners of the airport – have already committed funding to assist.

No action would be taken if Council is agreeable. That item would be included on a future Council agenda.

The meeting is open to the public.

