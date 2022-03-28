Poll workers needed in Harrison County

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Harrison County Clerk’s Office says they are in need of poll workers for the Primary Election on Tuesday, May 10.

Officials said that anyone that is interested must attend an in-person training to be eligible to be a poll worker.

Trainings are held at the Harrison County Senior Center at 500 W Main Street in Clarksburg.

Anyone that is interested can call 304-624-8615 for more information.

