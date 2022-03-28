BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -St. Joseph’s hospital celebrates 100th anniversary

This is a milestone for the hospital.

The hospital has been in business since 1921.

They didn’t get to have their actual 100th celebration last year due to the lingering of covid-19.

Many staff and hospital workers were at the event.

“We’re just recognizing that the business has been here and the sister’s healing mission and has been carried on all that time,” says President of St. Joseph’s Skip Gjolberg.

The hospital recently became part of WVU medicine.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.