Advertisement

St. Joseph’s hospital celebrates 100th anniversary

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -St. Joseph’s hospital celebrates 100th anniversary

This is a milestone for the hospital.

The hospital has been in business since 1921.

They didn’t get to have their actual 100th celebration last year due to the lingering of covid-19.

Many staff and hospital workers were at the event.

“We’re just recognizing that the business has been here and the sister’s healing mission and has been carried on all that time,” says President of St. Joseph’s Skip Gjolberg.

The hospital recently became part of WVU medicine.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Injured in I79 Crash
Two Injured In I79 Crash
The cast and crew of "CODA" accept the award for best picture at the Oscars on Sunday, March...
‘CODA’ wins best picture Oscar, marking a streaming first
Iris Chidester (child) and Adrienne Marean
US Marshals searching for fugitive mother, missing child
Clarksburg excavator incident
Man identified, details released in fatal workplace accident
Inmate dies at FCI Gilmer in Glenville

Latest News

Kayla Smith's Monday Evening Forecast | March 28, 2022
Kayla Smith's Monday Evening Forecast | March 28, 2022
Where there’s pollen, there are allergies that can make you miserable.
It may be March but allergy season is upon us
It may be March but allergy season is upon us
It may be March but allergy season is upon us
Picture of the Harrison County Courthouse
Harrison County Sheriff: $7000 equipment budget is a “public safety issue.”
WVU Medicine Health Report
WVU Medicine Health Report: Painful Diabetic Neuropathy