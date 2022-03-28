Advertisement

Sunday Sit Down: WVU Cheerleading’s MacKenzie Yates

The WVU senior walks through what it’s like to be a WVU cheerleader, and her experience the last four years
By Casey Kay
Published: Mar. 27, 2022 at 10:47 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU Cheerleading’s MacKenzie Yates joined Casey Kay for this week’s Sunday Sit Down to break down her time as a WVU cheerleader, and what the experience has been like.

Yates is finishing up her senior year as a Mountaineer, and her time on the cheer team has been nothing short of amazing, “I mean I can’t really put it into words, it’s been lifechanging for me personally... it’s such a big deal to me, and I never would have imagined, like when I was younger, I wanted to go to like Slippery Rock, or some small school and cheer there, it’s been fantastic, overall.”

Being a collegiate athlete is no easy task, but Yates embraces the responsibility that representing WVU brings, “You have the whole state of West Virginia on your shoulders, and I think that’s something that everybody knows but you don’t really recognize it until you’re in the shoes of being like the representative, I think our coach always really drills that into us whenever we’re coming up through the years.”

Yates has been a part of some pretty stand-out moment over the last few years, her Sophomore year WVU vs. Baylor basketball game, and her senior year football game against Texas are two that have meant the most.

