Sunday Sit Down: WVU Cheerleading’s MacKenzie Yates

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU Cheerleading’s MacKenzie Yates joined Casey Kay for this week’s Sunday Sit Down to break down her time as a WVU cheerleader, and what the experience has been like.

Yates is finishing up her senior year as a Mountaineer, and her time on the cheer team has been nothing short of amazing, “I mean I can’t really put it into words, it’s been lifechanging for me personally... it’s such a big deal to me, and I never would have imagined, like when I was younger, I wanted to go to like Slippery Rock, or some small school and cheer there, it’s been fantastic, overall.”

Being a collegiate athlete is no easy task, but Yates embraces the responsibility that representing WVU brings, “You have the whole state of West Virginia on your shoulders, and I think that’s something that everybody knows but you don’t really recognize it until you’re in the shoes of being like the representative, I think our coach always really drills that into us whenever we’re coming up through the years.”

Yates has been a part of some pretty stand-out moment over the last few years, her Sophomore year WVU vs. Baylor basketball game, and her senior year football game against Texas are two that have meant the most.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.