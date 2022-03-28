Advertisement

Upshur County man sentenced for carjacking and firearms charges

Chad Newcome
Chad Newcome(WV Corrections)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - An Upshur County man will spend more than 10 years behind bars for several charges.

Chad C. Newcome, 41, of Rock Cave, West Virginia, was sentenced today to 125 months in jail for carjacking and firearms charges, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced.

Newcome pleaded guilty in October 2021 to one count of “Carjacking” and one count of “Use of Firearm During and in Relation to a Crime of Violence.”

Newcome admitted to attempting to steal a 2018 Dodge Ram Truck on March 10, 2021 in Upshur County.

Newcome used a 12-gauge shotgun during the carjacking.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Christopher L. Bauer prosecuted the case on behalf of the government.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives, the West Virginia State Police, and the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office investigated.

Chief U.S. District Judge Thomas S. Kleeh presided.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Injured in I79 Crash
Two Injured In I79 Crash
The cast and crew of "CODA" accept the award for best picture at the Oscars on Sunday, March...
‘CODA’ wins best picture Oscar, marking a streaming first
Iris Chidester (child) and Adrienne Marean
US Marshals searching for fugitive mother, missing child
Clarksburg excavator incident
Man identified, details released in fatal workplace accident
Inmate dies at FCI Gilmer in Glenville

Latest News

Dr. Alison Wilson (center) is a trauma and general surgeon and serves as chair and executive...
WVU trauma team finds ways to support Ukraine trauma surgeons
The proposed legislation would allow the conviction of people sleeping on county owned property
Hardy County man sentenced to more than 6 years in jail for drug charge
Application period for Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program now open
Morrisey renews partnership with FCC on robocall investigations