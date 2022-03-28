Upshur County man sentenced for carjacking and firearms charges

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - An Upshur County man will spend more than 10 years behind bars for several charges.

Chad C. Newcome, 41, of Rock Cave, West Virginia, was sentenced today to 125 months in jail for carjacking and firearms charges, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced.

Newcome pleaded guilty in October 2021 to one count of “Carjacking” and one count of “Use of Firearm During and in Relation to a Crime of Violence.”

Newcome admitted to attempting to steal a 2018 Dodge Ram Truck on March 10, 2021 in Upshur County.

Newcome used a 12-gauge shotgun during the carjacking.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Christopher L. Bauer prosecuted the case on behalf of the government.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives, the West Virginia State Police, and the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office investigated.

Chief U.S. District Judge Thomas S. Kleeh presided.

