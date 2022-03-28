Advertisement

US Marshals searching for fugitive mother, missing child

The U.S. Marshals Service is requesting the public’s assistance in apprehending a woman wanted in Bridgeport for felony concealment of a child.
Iris Chidester (child) and Adrienne Marean
Iris Chidester (child) and Adrienne Marean(USDOJ)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 10:11 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The U.S. Marshals Service is requesting the public’s assistance in apprehending a woman wanted in Bridgeport for felony concealment of a child.

Adrienne Grace Marean, 35, was charged on March 7 by the Bridgeport Police Department for allegedly violating a Harrison County Family Court order to transfer custody of a minor child on Feb. 25.

Marean is approximately 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs approximately 165 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Iris Chidester, 11 months, is a white female with brown hair and brown eyes. She is approximately 3 feet tall and 17 pounds.

In addition to Bridgeport, Marean has ties to multiple areas in western New York.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Marean or the missing child should contact the U.S. Marshals Service at 304-623-0486 or contact 911 for immediate assistance. Tips may also be submitted via the USMS Tips app.

Missing child poster for Iris Chidester
Missing child poster for Iris Chidester(US Marshal / USDOJ)

