Advertisement

Vietnam vets honored in Princeton

Vietnam Veterans in Princeton, W.Va.
Vietnam Veterans in Princeton, W.Va.(WVVA)
By Ben Schwartz
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 12:56 AM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - Mercer County celebrated it’s Vietnam veterans on Sunday at the Vietnam Veterans of America/628 center in Princeton.

Veterans were shown nothing but respect on Sunday -- but many attendees spoke on how some were treated when first returning home.

“A lot of the recognition these folks deserve is long overdue,” said Cecil Marson, Bluefield, W.Va. City Manager. “It’s kind of a little bit of a black mark on this nation, the way the veterans were treated.”

“When they came back they weren’t as welcome as modern veterans are today,” said Hunter McGwire, a Montcalm High School ROTC student. “But they’re still just as important or maybe even more important.”

As one veteran put it though -- a life of hardship and service prepared him well.

“I left home when I was seven years old, I ran away. When I was eight years old, I haven’t shed a tear since then,” said Al Hancock, Vietnam Veteran. “But I never will forget what I went through, but god is good through it all.”

Hancock joined the Air Force in 1955 at 25 years old -- he said it helped him out of a rutt, and began a long career of working for his country.

“I’m a retired schoolteacher now, taught school for 15 years after I got out of the military,” said Hancock. “I left there and I went to Bluefield State College and worked for another five years.”

Now though -- he’s enjoying a well-deserved retirement.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Injured in I79 Crash
Two Injured In I79 Crash
The cast and crew of "CODA" accept the award for best picture at the Oscars on Sunday, March...
‘CODA’ wins best picture Oscar, marking a streaming first
Clarksburg excavator incident
Man identified, details released in fatal workplace accident
Iris Chidester (child) and Adrienne Marean
US Marshals searching for fugitive mother, missing child
WVSP are searching for Denny Adkins wanted for alleged Terroristic Threats and other charges.
WVSP searching for man who allegedly made threats against the magistrate and law enforcement officers

Latest News

Carl Smallwood, II
Clarksburg man accused of fleeing, spitting officer’s face
US Marshals searching for fugitive mother, missing child
US Marshals searching for fugitive mother, missing child
Poll workers undergo training before every election
Poll workers needed in Harrison County
Inmate dies at FCI Gilmer in Glenville
Iris Chidester (child) and Adrienne Marean
US Marshals searching for fugitive mother, missing child