WVDNR shares recent trout stocking locations
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Department of Natural Resources shared the waters that have recently been stocked.
The following waters were stocked with trout during the week of March 21:
- Anthony Creek
- Big Sandy Creek
- Blackwater River
- Boley Lake
- Brandywine Lake
- Brushy Fork Lake
- Buckhannon River
- Buffalo Creek (Brooke)
- Bullskin Run
- Cacapon Park Lake
- Camp Creek
- Castlemans Run Lake
- Clear Fork of Guyandotte River
- Coopers Rock Lake
- Cranberry River
- Dry Fork (Randolph)
- East Fork Greenbrier River
- East River
- Elk River (Randolph and Tucker)
- Evitts Run
- French Creek Pond
- Gandy Creek
- Glade Creek of Mann
- Glade Creek of New River
- Glady Fork
- Horseshoe Run
- Knapps Creek
- Krodel Lake
- Laurel Fork (Randolph)
- Laurel Fork of Holly River
- Left Fork of Holly River
- Left Fork Right Fork Buckhannon River
- Little River East Fork Greenbrier River
- Little River West Fork Greenbrier River
- Lost River
- Mash Fork
- Mash Fork of Camp Creek (Children & Class Q)
- Middle Creek (Berkeley)
- Middle Wheeling Lake
- Mill Creek (Berkeley)
- New Creek
- New Creek Dam No. 14
- North Fork Lunice
- North Fork Patterson
- North Fork South Branch
- Opequon Creek
- Paint Creek
- Paw Paw Creek
- Pinnacle Creek (lower section)
- Pond Fork
- R.D. Bailey Tailwaters
- Red Creek
- Rocky Marsh Run
- Shavers Fork (Bemis)
- Shavers Fork (lower section rail stocking – Bowden to Bemis)
- Shavers Fork (lower section rail stocking – downstream of C&R/High Falls)
- Shavers Fork (lower section)
- Shavers Fork (upper section rail stocking – C&R section)
- Shavers Fork (upper section rail stocking – Cheat Bridge to Beaver Creek)
- Shavers Fork (upper section)
- South Branch (Franklin)
- South Branch (Smoke Hole)
- Spruce Knob Lake
- Summit Lake
- Teter Creek Lake
- Trout Run
- Upper Guyandotte River
- Waites Run
- Watoga Lake
- West Fork Greenbrier River
- Whiteday Creek
- Williams River
Anglers are also reminded of the fifth annual Gold Rush which begins March 29 and will continue through April 9.
During this period, 50,000 golden rainbow trout will be stocked in waters throughout West Virginia.
For more information, including stocking locations, giveaway entries and how to request a commemorative coin, visit WVdnr.gov/goldrush.
While fishing for trout in West Virginia, all anglers 15 and older are required to have a West Virginia fishing license, trout stamp and valid form of identification.
To learn more about West Virginia’s fishing regulations and to purchase a fishing license and trout stamp, visit WVdnr.gov.
