WVU adds proven winner in transfer linebacker Jasir Cox

Won three national championships with FCS powerhouse North Dakota State
Jasir Cox joins WVU as transfer linebacker(WVU Sports)
By Julia Westerman
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 6:46 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Mountaineer linebacker room increased Monday with the announcement of a notable transfer in Jasir Cox.

Cox joins WVU after three seasons with FCS powerhouse North Dakota State, a program he was able to win three national championships with in three seasons.

“Watching my dreams unfold,” Cox said in a post to Twitter announcing his commitment Monday. In 2021, Cox recorded 58 tackles, three tackles for loss, three interceptions and 1.5 sacks through 14 games.

The linebacker has one season of eligibility remaining and entered the portal in late February.

