WVU men’s basketball’s Sean McNeil enters the NCAA Transfer Portal

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU’s Sean McNeil has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal following the Mountaineer basketball season.

McNeil enters the portal as a grad transfer, with one year of eligibility remaining.

McNeil made the announcement via Twitter on Monday afternoon stating, “First off, I want to say thank you to Coach Huggins and the entire West Virginia staff. You all took a chance on me from Ju8nior college and gave me an opportunity and I am forever grateful for that. To Mountaineer nation, I appreciate you being by mine and the team’s side every step of the way whether we won or lost. My time at West Virginia and he memories I’ve made will hold a special place in my heart for the rest of my life. After much thought and consideration, I have decided it is in my best interest to enter the transfer portal.

McNeil joins sophomores Jalen Bridges and Isaiah Cottrell, who have already entered the transfer portal.

