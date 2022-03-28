WVU trauma team finds ways to support Ukraine trauma surgeons

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - As healthcare professionals in Ukraine are increasingly overwhelmed by dire circumstances amid war, some are relying on training from experts at West Virginia University.

In 2013, a group of six trauma surgeons from Ukraine visited the WVU Medicine Jon Michael Moore Trauma Center as part of a collaboration with the American College of Surgeons and the World Federation of Ukrainian Medical Associations in the United States.

“I found them to be very warm and giving, very proud of their traditions and their culture, and very much involved in their communities and very proud of the medical care they provide to the people in their areas,” Dr. Alison Wilson said of her interactions with the group. “All six physicians were highly skilled, senior surgeons who came to participate in these courses as a ‘train the trainer’ session. The idea was that they would return to Ukraine and be the initial instructors as the cases were promulgated in Ukraine.”

Wilson is a trauma and general surgeon and serves as chair and executive director of the WVU Critical Care and Trauma Institute and professor in the WVU School of Medicine.

Recognizing strains on the Ukrainian healthcare system and the threat posed by external forces at the time, arrangements were made for the surgeons to receive Advanced Trauma Life Support and Rural Trauma Team Development Course training led by Wilson.

“Though we’re seeing a large-scale invasion of Ukraine now, there have been combat operations in Eastern Ukraine over the last eight years,” Wilson explained. “These programs have been utilized to educate people that were already serving in relative combat zones in Eastern Ukraine.”

Developed by the American College of Surgeons Committee on Trauma, the Advanced Trauma Life Support program and Rural Trauma Team Development Course provide an organized approach for healthcare providers who assess and initially manage the care of an injured patient.

The Advanced Trauma Life Support program’s single systematic, concise method ensures the program is applicable across various settings by providing knowledge and techniques that are comprehensive and easily adapted. Its standards allow the provider who first attends to the injured patient, and who has the greatest opportunity to impact the patient’s outcome, to assure that optimum care is provided and that the level of care does not deteriorate at any point during the evaluation, resuscitation or transfer process.

Emphasizing a team approach, the Rural Trauma Team Development Course improves the quality of care by addressing common problems in the initial assessment and stabilization of trauma patients when access to care is impaired by time, distance and geography. The systemic response assists three-member teams at rural facilities in determining the need to transfer the patient to a higher level of care.

Wilson and her colleagues have been advocating for the establishment of the Advanced Trauma Life Support program in Ukraine and supporting the translation initiative for the Rural Trauma Team Development Course, and now are supporting the group with medical supplies and online consultations as they combat the casualties of war.

“They’re in desperate need of medical supplies – surgical supplies, wound dressings, all pediatric supplies,” Wilson said. “We’ve been collecting everything from unused parts of disposable kits, unused things that have been open, and normally we couldn’t recirculate, or things we would automatically throw away. The hospital and the units have been great about pulling together.”

In West Virginia, healthcare professionals will continue to gather supplies for Ukrainian communities and work to provide virtual consultations as quickly as possible. Allied Health Solutions, a WVU Medicine company, is also working with the West Virginia National Guard to provide necessary medical supplies.

