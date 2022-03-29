Advertisement

AG Morrisey files lawsuit challenging transportation mask mandate

Attorney General Patrick Morrisey joined a multistate lawsuit challenging the federal government’s mask mandate on airplanes and other public transportation.
(Source: NBC News)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 2:14 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Attorney General Patrick Morrisey joined a multistate lawsuit challenging the federal government’s mask mandate on airplanes and other public transportation.

“I oppose such broad overreaching mandates on airplanes and in other public transportation,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “We must fight back against efforts to deprive citizens of their freedoms.”

According to the lawsuit, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention during the COVID-19 pandemic invoked numerous actions, which included shutting down the nation’s cruise industry, prohibiting evictions, and mandating mask wearing for travelers. The Supreme Court has already invalidated the eviction moratorium, while another federal court enjoined the cruise industry restrictions.

The mask mandate only allows for removing one’s mask for brief periods, such as while eating or drinking.

Morrisey says violation of the mandate carries criminal penalties, although the CDC has announced that it “does not intend to rely primarily on these criminal penalties” because it “anticipates widespread voluntary compliance.”

The CDC, however, still has not allowed for public comment on the mandate more than 13 months after its issuance, according to Morrisey, and has not updated its mask mandate since Feb. 1, 2021.

As the complaint explains, this mandate is unlawful because, among other things, it exceeds CDC’s statutory authority, amounts to “arbitrary and capricious” agency action, and violates laws requiring notice and comment on rules like this one.

The travel mask mandate was imposed days after President Biden took office and has been extended several times. President Trump declined to require masks on public transportation although airline companies began requiring masks in mid-2020.

The lawsuit, among other things, seeks to rule the mandate unlawful and set it aside.

Attorney General Morrisey joined with his counterparts in Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina and Utah.

To read the complaint, click here.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The cast and crew of "CODA" accept the award for best picture at the Oscars on Sunday, March...
‘CODA’ wins best picture Oscar, marking a streaming first
A body was ejected from a funeral home van when a truck carrying a horse trailer crashed into it.
Corpse ejected during crash with truck carrying a horse trailer
Dwight Coffelt
Man charged with DUI, accused of pulling out beer and trying to drink it at Elkins PD
Iris Chidester (child) and Adrienne Marean
US Marshals searching for fugitive mother, missing child
Inmate dies at FCI Gilmer in Glenville

Latest News

Jose Flores-Valerio
Nicholas County man accused of soliciting what he thought to be a 13-year-old girl
United Hospital Center and the Center of Organ Recovery and Education hosted a ceremonial flag...
UHC hosts flag raising event for National Donate Life Month
Gayle Lowther
Weston woman charged in connection to malicious assault behind grocery store
Search warrants executed on town of Worthington
Search warrants executed on town of Worthington